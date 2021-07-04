Markston International LLC Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,925. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

