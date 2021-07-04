Mark Stevens Sells 71 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mark Stevens trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.63. 1,851,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

