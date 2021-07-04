Mark Stevens Sells 5,498 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Mark Stevens lowered its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA comprises 9.5% of Mark Stevens’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mark Stevens owned about 3.92% of Heartland Financial USA worth $83,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,320. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.