Mark Stevens Sells 409 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mark Stevens lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after buying an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PG traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.90. 5,572,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,135,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $120.88 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.