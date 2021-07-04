Mark Stevens Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mark Stevens trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

VHT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,316. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $251.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

