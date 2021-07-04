Mark Stevens Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,031,824. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

