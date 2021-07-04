Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 13,780,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,825,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

