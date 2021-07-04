Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 825,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPCMF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Friday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

