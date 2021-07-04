Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.95.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.26. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$17.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

