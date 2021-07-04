MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MMD opened at $22.58 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $211,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Phlegar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $57,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,282 shares of company stock worth $349,123 over the last three months.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

