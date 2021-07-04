Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Maiden by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maiden stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 140,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $285.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

