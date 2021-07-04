Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MGIC opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $800.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

