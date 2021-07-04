LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (LVMUY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LVMUY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.50.

LVMUY stock opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $165.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04. The company has a market cap of $398.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.88.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

