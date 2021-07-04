LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €700.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €676.45 ($795.83).

MC stock opened at €663.40 ($780.47) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €647.82.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

