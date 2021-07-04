Lotto (LOTTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105,021.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $35.84 million and $105,021.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

