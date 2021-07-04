Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CHNA opened at $46.67 on Friday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.