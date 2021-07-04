Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.