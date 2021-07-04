LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

