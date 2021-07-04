Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $36.10 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00016370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $36.10 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00044597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00138034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00167453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,332.87 or 0.99938404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,237,191 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

