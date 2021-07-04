LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 939,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.59. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

