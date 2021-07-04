Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,211,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 117,653 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $133.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.72.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

