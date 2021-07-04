Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SAGKF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

