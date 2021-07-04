LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,821,000 after buying an additional 144,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.93 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

