Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 902,436 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 902,436 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of 21Vianet Group worth $44,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,295,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

