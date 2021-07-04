Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,857,891 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $41,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

