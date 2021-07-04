Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 154.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of ASE Technology worth $74,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 466,114 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

