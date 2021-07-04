Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,033,766 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 175,972.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033,766 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Gates Industrial worth $48,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,048 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gates Industrial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $4,450,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

GTES opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.