Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,375 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $45,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Envista by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,185,858.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,330,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NVST opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.