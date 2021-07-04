Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $74.09 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 154.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of ASE Technology worth $74,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 970.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 655,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

ASX stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

