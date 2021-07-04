Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $51.55 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $51,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

