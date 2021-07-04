Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $44.12 Million Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 902,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of 21Vianet Group worth $44,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,295,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

