Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,159 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $65,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

