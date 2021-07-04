Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,237 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35,348 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $55,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 354,492 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 402,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,403,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.