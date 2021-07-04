Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 65,014 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,014 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equinor ASA worth $59,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

