Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,991,760 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 859.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,456,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $62,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 356.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,408,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035,747 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.4% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 884.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,371 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 837.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,856,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,830 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EDU opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

