Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,033,766 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 175,972.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033,766 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Gates Industrial worth $48,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

