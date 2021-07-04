Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 228,621 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $51,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

