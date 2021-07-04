Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.27. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.