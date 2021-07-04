Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 97,063 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 141,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $64.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.