Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in The Williams Companies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after buying an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,357,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,161,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

WMB opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.