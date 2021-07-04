Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

TRV opened at $151.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

