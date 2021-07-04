Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

TDG stock opened at $661.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

