Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,671 ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 98,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.25 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.