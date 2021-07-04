Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 575,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,795. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

