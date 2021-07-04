Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.58 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $170,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

