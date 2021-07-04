Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.
Krystal Biotech stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
