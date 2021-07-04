Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

