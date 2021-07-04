Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $98.30 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

