Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIT. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of AIT opened at $91.16 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.77. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

