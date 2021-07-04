Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,521 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

