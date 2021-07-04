Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 11,882 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HHR. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

HHR stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $43.67.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.